Mizuho Boosts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $160.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VMW. Northland Securities lowered VMware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair lowered VMware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.58.

VMware stock opened at $165.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. Research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,559 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,165 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

