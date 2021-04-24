Mizuho Cuts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $21.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

