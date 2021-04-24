Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine was granted EUA in December 2020 by the FDA followed by similar approvals in several countries. The company expects $18 billion in vaccine sales in 2021. It is also developing several promising mRNA-based pipeline candidates, targeting a wide range of indications. These candidates also attract partnerships with big pharma companies, thus generating funds through upfront and milestone payments, and reducing research and marketing costs. Shares of the company have significantly outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the early to mid-stage nature of its pipeline runs a high degree of risk. Any development setbacks would be a major disappointment for the company. Earnings estimates have increased ahead of Q1 results. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRNA. Barclays increased their target price on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moderna from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $173.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.97.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,427,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,347,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,771,864.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $864,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,720,366 shares of company stock valued at $834,397,088 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Moderna by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after buying an additional 239,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after buying an additional 93,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.