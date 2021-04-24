Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) and DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Head to Head Review

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) and DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Monaker Group and DSV Panalpina A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monaker Group 0 0 0 0 N/A DSV Panalpina A/S 0 3 6 0 2.67

Profitability

This table compares Monaker Group and DSV Panalpina A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monaker Group -4,094.42% -165.93% -91.40% DSV Panalpina A/S 3.07% 10.16% 5.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Monaker Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of DSV Panalpina A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Monaker Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monaker Group and DSV Panalpina A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monaker Group $440,000.00 116.86 -$9.45 million N/A N/A DSV Panalpina A/S $14.20 billion 3.48 $554.63 million $1.66 64.66

DSV Panalpina A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Monaker Group.

Risk & Volatility

Monaker Group has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSV Panalpina A/S has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DSV Panalpina A/S beats Monaker Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monaker Group Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015. Monaker Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Weston, Florida.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa. The Solutions segment offers contract logistics, which includes warehousing and inventory management. The company was founded on July 13, 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

