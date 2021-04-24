Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MONDY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Mondi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Mondi stock opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. Mondi has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

