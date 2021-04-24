Monetha Market Cap Tops $15.10 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Monetha has a total market cap of $15.10 million and $536,135.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00063751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00054822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00090841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.55 or 0.00646901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.24 or 0.07738402 BTC.

Monetha Profile

MTH is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

