Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $18.32. 330,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,511. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $18.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

