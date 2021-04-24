Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $348.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $312.00 to $348.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.17.

MCO opened at $327.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.74 and a 200 day moving average of $284.07. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $329.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Moody’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

