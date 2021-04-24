MoonSwap (MOON) Price Tops $1.02 on Major Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002029 BTC on exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $18.56 million and $59,335.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.69 or 0.00460291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002675 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 18,266,798 coins and its circulating supply is 18,246,297 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

