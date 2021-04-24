Morgan Stanley Boosts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $215.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $199.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.83. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $202.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at about $478,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 110.2% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 84,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 44,295 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 127.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

