Morgan Stanley Buys 6,973 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Lincoln Electric worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,862,000 after acquiring an additional 727,921 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,998,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,693,000 after acquiring an additional 72,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 149,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after acquiring an additional 36,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of LECO stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.02 and a 200 day moving average of $115.98. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.12 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LECO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.