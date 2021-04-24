Morgan Stanley Has $9.16 Million Stake in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

MTT opened at $21.19 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Profile

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.