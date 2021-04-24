Morgan Stanley Has $9.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGZ opened at $118.24 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $117.56 and a 12 month high of $122.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.00 and its 200-day moving average is $119.18.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

