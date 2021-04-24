Morgan Stanley Increases Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $78.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SR. Guggenheim raised Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.90.

NYSE SR opened at $76.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Spire by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Spire by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Spire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Spire by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 31,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Spire by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

