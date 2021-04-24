Morgan Stanley Raises Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $44.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.56.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $3,812,000.00. Insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234 over the last ninety days. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

