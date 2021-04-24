Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,439 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

INDB opened at $81.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.43. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

