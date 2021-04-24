mStable USD Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $40.80 million and approximately $651,439.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,010.75 or 0.99906616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00039255 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00011590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00127624 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000928 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002703 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

