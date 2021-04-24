M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

MTB opened at $153.12 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $164.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in M&T Bank by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $2,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

