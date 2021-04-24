Murphy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 646,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,363,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $3,994,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 10.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Shares of AMGN opened at $257.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

