Murphy Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $135.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.41. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $82.31 and a one year high of $137.52.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

