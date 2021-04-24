Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 43,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $1,539,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.90.

Shares of LMT opened at $377.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

