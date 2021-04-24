Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,131.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,877.88. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,230.38 and a twelve month high of $2,306.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,207.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

