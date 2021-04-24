MX Token (MX) Price Reaches $0.96 on Major Exchanges

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One MX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MX Token has a market capitalization of $108.52 million and $45.24 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MX Token has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00062914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00054924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00090873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.75 or 0.00641519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.54 or 0.07648191 BTC.

MX Token Coin Profile

MX Token (MX) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 594,100,068 coins and its circulating supply is 113,414,526 coins. The official website for MX Token is www.mxc.com . MX Token’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

