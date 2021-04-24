Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,085 shares in the company, valued at $46,525,908.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,503 shares of company stock worth $22,585,065 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Natera by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Natera by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NTRA stock traded up $4.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.79. The stock had a trading volume of 796,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,521. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 1.66. Natera has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $127.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

