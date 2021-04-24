National Bankshares Trims Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Target Price to C$97.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$98.00 to C$97.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$106.75.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM opened at C$82.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$88.02. The firm has a market cap of C$20.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$69.14 and a twelve month high of C$117.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 36.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$75.00 per share, with a total value of C$187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,810,425. Insiders have purchased 16,361 shares of company stock worth $1,224,658 over the last ninety days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.