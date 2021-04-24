National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,221,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at $550,647.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NCMI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 306,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,054. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $368.18 million, a PE ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

