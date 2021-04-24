NatWest Group’s (NWG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NatWest Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.13.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.0838 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 324,774 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 157,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after acquiring an additional 123,660 shares during the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

