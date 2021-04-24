Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Down 3.1%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.69. 148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 117,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.55 million, a PE ratio of -92.45 and a beta of 2.33.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Navigator by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Navigator by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

