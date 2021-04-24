NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $9,752,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 613.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 174,955 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NBTB opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.72. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $118.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

