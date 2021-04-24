Needham & Company LLC Boosts Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target to $102.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $96.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $367,791.54. Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,824. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Plexus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Plexus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

