Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.01). Neovasc reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million.

NVCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Neovasc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neovasc by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Neovasc by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

