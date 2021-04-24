Netcall (LON:NET) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.00

Netcall plc (LON:NET) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 79 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 75.10 ($0.98), with a volume of 128175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.96).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Netcall from GBX 74 ($0.97) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £112.97 million and a P/E ratio of 63.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.41.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

