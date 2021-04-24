NewMarket Co. (NEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.90 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NewMarket has raised its dividend payment by 8.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NewMarket has a payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $356.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NewMarket has a 1 year low of $332.45 and a 1 year high of $458.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $387.20 and its 200-day moving average is $386.81.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The business had revenue of $527.78 million for the quarter.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

