NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 820.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth $841,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML opened at $70.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.77. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.