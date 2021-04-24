NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 162 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BL. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,695,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,118,000 after acquiring an additional 152,367 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in BlackLine by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,258,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,875,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,691.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,093 shares of company stock valued at $15,102,802 in the last ninety days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.18.

Shares of BL opened at $120.05 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.92.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

