NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $86.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average is $75.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

