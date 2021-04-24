NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

