NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 44 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

CMI stock opened at $262.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $143.32 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

