NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.72. NextEra Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

