NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Receives $34.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

NFYEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NFI Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on NFI Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on NFI Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NFYEF opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. NFI Group has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.6817 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.