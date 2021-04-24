NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NGM traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $27.05. 89,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,527. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.