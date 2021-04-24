NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Decreased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,203 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 68,185 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $130.19 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

