NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 26,259 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.2% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $124,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $130.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.79. The stock has a market cap of $205.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

