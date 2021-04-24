Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 683,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 13,910,878 shares.The stock last traded at $11.92 and had previously closed at $10.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $7,999,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Nikola by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

