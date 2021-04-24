Nimiq (NIM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.08 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $68.05 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,633.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.94 or 0.04485035 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.63 or 0.00453502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $789.35 or 0.01558935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.93 or 0.00748381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.54 or 0.00471114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00060029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.49 or 0.00409777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,335,856,811 coins and its circulating supply is 7,674,356,811 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

