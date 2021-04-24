Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.75). Nine Energy Service reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nine Energy Service.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.36). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 136.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.02. 106,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,430. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. Nine Energy Service has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.74.

In other Nine Energy Service news, CEO Ann G. Fox sold 20,839 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $68,351.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,510.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $213,077.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NINE. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nine Energy Service (NINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.