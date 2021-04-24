NiSource (NYSE:NI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.
NYSE:NI opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20.
In other news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.
About NiSource
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
