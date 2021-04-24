NiSource (NYSE:NI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Get NiSource alerts:

NYSE:NI opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.