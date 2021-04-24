Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 328,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,761,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.19% of Kaman as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kaman by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after buying an additional 217,614 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,266,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,352,000 after purchasing an additional 158,436 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the third quarter worth $1,157,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaman alerts:

KAMN opened at $51.93 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $59.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,731.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $185.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.