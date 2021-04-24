Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 531,284 AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 531,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in AAR by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AAR by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIR. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

AAR stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,014,511.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,954,970.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $240,209.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,203 shares of company stock worth $1,677,462 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

