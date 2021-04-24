Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 563,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,132,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Employers by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $41.06 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of -0.03.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.